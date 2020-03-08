Fire destroys several homes in Langston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) - Firefighters battled a massive fire for hours in Langston that destroyed several homes.

Brandon Majors says he only moved in about a month and a half ago.

"After countless, countless, countless hours of rebuilding that house, now it's all gone," he said. "It's priceless. The house, I put, oh man, just months and months and months of straight labor."

Majors, who is an Army veteran, lost several pets and the ashes of his therapy dog.

"I thought he was going to be with me for the rest of my life. I was planning on him going into the casket with me. Can't now," he said.

Firefighters say because of the wind, the fire kept spreading.

"Any day we have conditions like this, all of us are a little on edge, and of course our worst nightmare kind of played out here with a fire like it is," Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow said.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

The blaze not only destroyed Majors' home but at least four other structures as well. Harlow says some of those may have been abandoned.

Majors says he's just thankful he still has his loved ones.

"I still got my family. That's what really matters," he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.