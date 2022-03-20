OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OKC firefighters responded to two grass fires near Lake Hefner Sunday afternoon.

According to shift commander David Shearer, there was a small fire near 63rd and Lake Hefner Parkway. Shortly after responding to that blaze, firefighters received another call about a fire just on the other side of the parkway.

The second fire was much larger than the first and began spreading into a neighborhood. Several sheds were completely engulfed and one home suffered about $10K in damage.

Because there were so many brush pumpers being used, OKCPD shut down the parkway from NW 63rd to NW 122nd Streets briefly. Six engines and three ladders were also on scene to assist in the neighborhood.

No injuries were reported.