COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Comanche County and Lawton Emergency Management say that a firefighter has died Sunday after working on the scene of a large grassfire.

According to their Facebook page, the firefighter died near the NE Kings Rd and Lake Ellsworth fire. No other information was given.

Crews are still working to put out this fire. This is an ongoing situation.