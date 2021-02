SPENCER, OK (KFOR) – Fire crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire shortly after noon Sunday near 50th and N Douglas Boulevard in Spencer.

The fire departments of Spencer, Jones, Nacoma Park and Oklahoma City responded to a call that a barn building had caught fire around 12:15 p.m.

Fire officials say they believe the fire was started by a heat lamp.

No injuries were reported.

