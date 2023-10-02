GLENS FALLS, New York (KFOR/Storyful) – Fire crews responding to a reported house fire were surprised to find no actual fire, but an elaborate Halloween decoration instead.

The Glens Falls Fire Department in New York posted the video at the top of this story, showing what appears to be a house consumed by flames.

It looks so real, a passerby called 911 to report the fire.

“To our surprise this was an amazing Halloween decoration,” the department posted on Facebook. “This display will be up Friday and Saturday nights for the public’s entertainment until the end of the month.”

According to the department, the display was made from a fog machine, two LED lights, a box fan, and a silver sheet.

The comments, however, were mixed. Many applauded the creativity of the homeowner.

One person commented, “I just want want to know where they got the decorations so I can get them to spook my landlord.”

However, another person wrote, “Might be a good idea to notify the fire department that you’re doing this so they know if they get a call for it.”

In another comment, the department posted, “We like these calls.”