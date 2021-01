OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City fire crews responded to a house fire overnight.

Overnight house fire in Oklahoma City. 300 Block of N. Tuttle, Pic courtesy OKCFD

Three people were in the home in the 300 block of North Tuttle.

All three made it out of the house safely.

Heavy fire engulfed the home and caused significant damage.

The cause of the fire was a gas heater placed too close to a wall according to officials.

Firefighers report there were not any working smoke alarms in the home.

The home is considered a total loss.