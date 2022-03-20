OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A large commercial fire broke out early Sunday morning at the corner of 20th St. and Agnew Avenue in South Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters in the area spotted the commercial fire as they were responding to an extinguished house fire a couple of blocks away.

The fire began at Pro Pallets where several wooden pallets burst into flames before firefighters could request more backup.

The flames spread to several propane tanks on the property, resulting in isolated explosions. The fire did not spread outside of the area.

There were no injuries or casualties to report, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.