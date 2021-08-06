First ever women’s mural festival making history in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Brightening up the Britton District… It’s the Sunny Dayz Mural Festival! The first event of its kind is highlighting female and non-binary artists in Oklahoma.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a few years now, just because historically, the mural scene has been dominated by males,” said Virginia Sitzes, founder of the Sunny Dayz Mural Festival in Oklahoma City.

Thirty-nine artists brought their talents to the first ever festival.

“There’s a lot of trust to carry out these murals in the fashion that we are, so that attracted me,” said Marium Rana, one of the artists. “I liked not feeling like I was really competing against anyone. I felt like I was a part of something when I applied.”

The event is also giving new artists a chance to showcase their skills and learn from others. The festival is hosting a high school mentorship program that is pairing high school students who are women and non-binary that are interested in the arts.

“It’s been really fun. It’s been a new experience, but they have been really good mentors like showing me around the loops and stuff,” said Angela Ulloa, mentee of artist group Jelliii, by Jasmine Jones and Kelley Queen. “We met beforehand and planned out the mural together and this has just been a great opportunity to get more into the art world and understand murals and stuff.”

After a week of artists painting, Sunny Dayz Mural Festival will kick off its main event on Saturday, August 7 in the Britton District at 925 W. Britton Road. It begins with a free yoga class at 10:30 a.m. followed by a series of live music, drag queens, poetry, food trucks, and of course, murals.

“I’m sure I’m going to have a lot of tears here soon… Kind of running on adrenaline right now. But, I mean, it means everything to me,” said Sitzes. “It’s really cool to see how many people have gotten involved and have encouraged all of us, and even just this past week, the amount of people that have stopped by here and given us kind words and all through social media and stuff, too. It’s been really special and incredible.”

The Sunny Dayz Mural Festival will end at 9 p.m. on August 7. For more information, visit their website: sunnydayzmuralfest.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @sunnydayzmuralfest.