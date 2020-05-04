First responders, healthcare heroes to receive free lunch tomorrow

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Constellation Brands, Capital Distributing and Modelo Fighting Spirit are sponsoring a free lunch May 5 for frontline workers who have been protecting the community during the COVID-19 at the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police (OKC FOP) lodge.

The La Luna Taco Truck will provide fajita tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the OKC FOP lodge, 1624 S. Agnew Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMSA workers and healthcare heroes are invited to swing by for the complimentary meal.

“The members of the OKC FOP, as well as our partners in many other agencies, willingly make sacrifices for our neighbors each and every day,” said Mark Nelson, OKC FOP vice president. “The last few weeks have been challenging for, and it means a great deal when the business community takes the time to say thanks.”

OKC FOP officials say Teddy Lehman from SportsTalk 1400 will broadcast from the event, and other familiar faces are expected to stop by to thank community protectors.