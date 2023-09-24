OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OKCPD responded to a multi-victim shooting at SW 26th and S Agnew early Sunday morning.

OKCPD reported five people were shot and transported to a local hospital.

One person is in critical condition. The condition of the other victims is currently unknown.

The shooting stemmed from a fight at a parking lot in the surrounding area. Shots were fired shortly after.

The suspect of the shooting is unknown.

The scene of the shooting is under investigation.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.