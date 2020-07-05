Flash Point: Primary election re-cap

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week the team looks back at the Oklahoma Primary Election results, including several key runoff races.

Also on this episode, Mike Turpen, Todd Lamb and moderator Kevin Ogle breakdown the narrowly approved state question to expand Medicaid in the state.

Latest Stories:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter