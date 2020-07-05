Flash Point: Primary election re-cap

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.
This week the team looks back at the Oklahoma Primary Election results, including several key runoff races.
Also on this episode, Mike Turpen, Todd Lamb and moderator Kevin Ogle breakdown the narrowly approved state question to expand Medicaid in the state.
