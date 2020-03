OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, OMRF President, Dr. Stephen M. Prescott joined Mike Turpen, Todd Lamb, and moderator Kevin Ogle to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak.

Then, Representative Jason Dunnington joined the Flashpoint team to discuss the state’s response as well as measures the legislature is discussing.

