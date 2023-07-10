OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The KFOR Flash Point crew is back in action this week.
On this show, the team discusses back to school, money for teachers and higher education funding to name a few topics.
Watch the episode above.
by: Kari King/KFOR
Posted:
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The KFOR Flash Point crew is back in action this week.
On this show, the team discusses back to school, money for teachers and higher education funding to name a few topics.
Watch the episode above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now