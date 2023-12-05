OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Team on Flash Point discusses the upcoming presidential election, the recent deaths of two political legends and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

This week, Host Kevin Ogle and regulars, Mike Turpen and Todd Lamb, are joined by General Rita Aragon to discuss how the conflict between Israel and Hamas affects us here in Oklahoma.

The team also talks about how Nikki Haley’s presidential run is going and what it may look like in the future.

The three will end the discussion on the recent deaths of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

