OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Team on Flash Point tackle the biggest political issues impacting Oklahoma and the country.

This week Host Kevin Ogle, and regular Todd Lamb are joined by Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert who is filling in for regular Mike Turpen.

The trio discuss a controversial exchange between U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R)- Oklahoma and the head of the teamsters during a Senate hearing.

They also talk about a pro-cockfighting video made by the Governor even though cockfighting is a felony in the state.

Also on the agenda is a frank discussion on what is next for the Oklahoma County Detention Center. A new building is on the horizon and work inside the facility is also a focus of the county after a number of inmate deaths.

