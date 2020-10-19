Flash Point: Hot topics: Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, U.S. Senate race

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One of the closely watched races in the state of Oklahoma is that for U.S. Senate.

Incumbent Republican Jim Inhofe faces Democrat Abby Broyles on Nov. 3.

Broyles joined the Flash Point team on Sunday to discuss her repeated calls for Inhofe to debate which he has so far refused. They also discuss the major issues in the Senate and how it directly impacts Oklahoma.

KFOR has extended multiple invitations to Senator Inhofe to appear on Flash Point so far, he has declined our requests to appear on the broadcast.

The Flash Point team tackled President Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court and how Amy Coney Barrett did during the recent hearings.

In full disclosure, Broyles is a former KFOR employee.