OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Flash Point team discusses the vote for a new Oklahoma City Arena.

That critical vote is on Tuesday, December 12.

The team also discusses the latest announcement from the former U.S. Speaker of the House. Kevin McCarthy has decided not to run for re-election.

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female to sit on the U.S. Supreme court passed away. An Oklahoman has deep ties to her and he will look back at her life and legacy.

Watch the show in the player above.