OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Putting more Oklahomans to work is the focus of WorkForce Oklahoma.

The Governor and Legislature worked together to get this program off the ground and now the State Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Chad Warmington joined the Flash Point team to discuss how to train the workforce, provide employees to employers, and tax incentives.

Also joining the program are moderator Ali Meyer, and regular commentator Todd Lamb.

State Rep. Trish Randon (D)- Stillwater filled in for Mike Turpin.