OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Flash Point team tackles the hottest political topics facing the country and Oklahoma each Sunday.

This week the discussion centers on the new U.S. House Speaker jumping into the fire. The issue is aid to Ukraine and Israel and should the two measures be tied together.

They also dive into the chaos within the GOP in the House.

Back in Oklahoma the team looks at a proposal to change child labor laws like other states. The Oklahoma Labor Commission, a Republican, is against any measure that tries to fill the workforce with children.

