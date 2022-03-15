OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Flash Point team tackled another candidate vying for the upcoming open U.S. Senate seat, a lawsuit filed over the special election, and nearly $2 billion dollars given to Oklahoma for infrastructure.

They team breaks down how that money might be spent as you watch the video above.

Senator Jim Inhofe has announced he will vacate his office early– he will be leaving in early January 2023.

This creates a special election for that powerful seat.

So far, Luke Holland, Markwayne Mullin, Nathan Dahm, and now T.W. Shannon have thrown their hats into the ring.

The team also welcomed Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, who serves as Assistant Majority Leader in the State Senate.

Bristow spoke about how to spend federal money to help rural broadband, and touched upon the controversial school voucher program.

