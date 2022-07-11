OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Flash Point team tackles some big topics this week.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation last week after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to bluster his way through one ethical lapse after another.

The team explains why leadership in the UK impacts Oklahoma. The legislature set up a trade office with the U.M and it is important to understand the political dynamics in that country and how it might affect the sooner state.

The team also discusses recreational marijuana in the state.

The measure to legalize it could be on the ballot in November.

Watch the full video for the show!