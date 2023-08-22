OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Flash Point team of moderator Kevin Ogle and commentator Mike Turpen, welcome State Senator Chuck Hall (R, to the round table.

Hall filled in for regular commentator Todd Lamb.

Hall was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate in 2018 and represents Pawnee, Noble, Logan, Payne and Kingfisher counties.

The hot topics on this week’s show are who will be the next leader of the state senate and the Georgia indictments of Donald Trump and others.

Watch the show in the player above.