Flashpoint: Should you approve or vote against State Question 814?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s here.

In just a matter of hours, the polls will open for in-person voting in the 2020 presidential election.

In addition to voting for a presidential candidate, Oklahoma voters will also decide the fate of State Question 814.

The Flashpoint team discusses SQ 814, which would make it possible for TSET funds to be used for Medicaid expansion in the Sooner State.

