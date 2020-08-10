Flashpoint team discusses back-to-school plans across the state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a matter of weeks, students across the state will be returning to class for the 2020-2021 school year.

School districts across the state have released their own plans regarding going back to school in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Flashpoint team discusses the back-to-school plans, and also a major decision by the United States Supreme Court.

On July 9, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that the Muscogee (Creek) reservation was never disestablished. It’s a ruling that has a big impact on the state’s criminal justice system.

“For anybody that has an Indian card, a CDIB card, a certified degree of Indian blood,” Native American law attorney Robert Gifford told KFOR. “If they are within the Creek Nation, the state of Oklahoma had no jurisdiction over them.”

As it stands, these decisions alter the State’s legal jurisdiction and law enforcement capabilities on potentially a significant portion of eastern Oklahoma, creating uncertainty for many Oklahomans.

