Flashpoint team discusses controversial jail trust vote for CARES funding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Flashpoint team discusses a controversial topic that has been making headlines for weeks in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma County jail trust accepted millions of dollars in CARES Act funds allocated to them by the board of county commissioners for COVID-19 response at the jail.

Although the Oklahoma Board of County Commissioners voted to allocate the money to the jail trust, many protesters feel like it was the wrong move. Critics argue that the money should be used for COVID-19 response, not funding the jail, which has been a known problem for years.

The Flashpoint team discusses the ins-and-outs of the decision.

