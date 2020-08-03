Flashpoint team discusses COVID-19 criticism of Stitt, tribal gaming decision

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While much of the country continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is facing some criticism for his decisions related to the reopening of the Sooner State.

The head of a congressional coronavirus oversight panel demanded that four Republican governors provide documents showing how their states are combating the pandemic, including Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitt.

According to the letter sent to Stitt, Oklahoma is not following five recommendations from the White House task force. The 12-member House Oversight panel, with a 7-5 Democratic majority, has the power to subpoena Trump administration officials and conduct depositions.

“You made clear on July 15 that you have no plans to roll back the state’s reopening or impose a statewide mask requirement,” Clyburn wrote.

The Flashpoint team breaks down whether the letter was warranted, or if it is just politics as usual.

Also, the experts break down the federal court’s decision on tribal gaming.

The United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma released its decision on Tuesday.

In the decision, the court agrees with the tribes that the gaming compacts automatically renew, saying it rejected the state’s argument.

