Flashpoint team discusses COVID-19 response, race for Oklahoma County Sheriff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Flashpoint team discusses personnel changes over President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
The team also discusses the race for the Oklahoma County Sheriff.
LATEST STORIES:
- House committee blasts conditions, staff ‘indifference’ at ICE migrant centers
- Border Patrol agent stabbed; migrant assailant shot and killed, CBP says
- Full List: Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close these stores by the end of 2020
- Group of dads tackle man accused of peeping on teen in Cracker Barrel restroom in SC
- Stillwater Public Schools moving to A/B schedule