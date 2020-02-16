Flashpoint team discusses Democratic Presidential nominees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, Todd Lamb and Mike Turpen sat down with moderator Kevin Ogle to discuss the recent Rally to Abolish Abortion at the capitol and the subsequent counter-rally from maternal health advocates.

Then, Oklahoma City councilwoman Nikki Nice and councilman James Cooper sat down with the team to discuss the state of the Democratic party and the potential nominees for a presidential candidate.

