OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a busy week for politicians in Oklahoma.

The week started off with a visit from President Joe Biden to Tulsa on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Also, the Flashpoint team discusses the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s decision regarding the plans for Medicaid expansion in the Sooner State.

Plus, a Cabinet member announced that he plans to file a lawsuit against now-former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.