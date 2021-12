OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of Oklahomans were extremely frustrated by the slow response from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

However, officials with the agency say they were frustrated by the process as well.

OESC Director Shelley Zumwalt joined the Flashpoint team to talk about how the agency is doing now.

Plus, the Flashpoint team will talk about the politics surrounding college football and the search for OU’s next head coach.