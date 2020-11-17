Flashpoint team discusses presidential race, legal challenges

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the race for the White House, the Flashpoint team discusses the allegations surrounding the presidential election.
The Flashpoint team is also meeting with an election law expert to talk about the recounts and court cases surrounding the votes in key battleground states.
