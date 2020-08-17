Flashpoint team discusses race for the White House, joined by Sen. Lankford

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Now that the race for the White House is set, the Flashpoint team discusses the Democratic ticket and some of the concerns swirling across the country.

Also, U.S. Senator James Lankford joins the crew to discuss current events and topics.

