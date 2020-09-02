Flashpoint team discusses runoff election, RNC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Flashpoint team discusses the recent runoff election for the Republican nomination for a congressional seat, and also introduces everyone to an Oklahoma congressman.
LATEST STORIES:
- As immigrants struggle, fees to apply for citizenship to go up 80%
- United plans to furlough 16,000 workers in October, fewer than expected
- Fox, C-SPAN, NBC moderators for upcoming Trump-Biden debates
- Divers continue to search for missing driver in Oklahoma City neighborhood
- LIVE: Pres. Trump in North Carolina to designate Wilmington as ‘WWII Heritage City’