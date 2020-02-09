Flashpoint team reacts to impeachment acquittal, discusses Bloomberg’s Oklahoma campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week while moderator Kevin Ogle was off, Ali Meyer sat down with Todd Lamb and Mike Turpen to discuss the ending of the impeachment trial.

President Donald Trump won impeachment acquittal Wednesday in the U.S. Senate, bringing to a close only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country, tested civic norms and fed the tumultuous 2020 race for the White House.

Cory Williams, Oklahoma political director for Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign, joined the team to discuss Bloomberg’s status in the race and what brings him to Oklahoma.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg held a campaign event at the Oklahoma History Center after visiting the Oklahoma City National Memorial Saturday.

