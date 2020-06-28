OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.
This week, former US Congressman for Oklahoma’s 4th District, J.C. Watts joined Mike Turpen, Todd Lamb and moderator Kevin Ogle in a socially distant discussion on the hottest topics in the Sooner State.
Recent Headlines:
- Flashpoint team sits down with former OK Congressman to discuss latest Sooner State news
- Confirmed virus cases hit 10 million as death toll nears 500,000
- Still tracking blobs of Saharan Dust from Africa to the United States!
- Thunder Signs Devon Hall
- National Women’s Soccer League players knelt during the national anthem wearing Black Lives Matter shirts