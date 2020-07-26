Flashpoint team sits down with OK AG

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.
This week Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter sat down with Mike Turpen, Todd Lamb and moderator Kevin Ogle to discuss the recent Supreme Court ruling on Muscogee (Creek) land and what that means for tribal gaming compacts.
