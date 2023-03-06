OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In 24 hours, Oklahoma voters will head to the polls to vote on State Question 820.
Voters will decide whether or not to approve recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In 24 hours, Oklahoma voters will head to the polls to vote on State Question 820.
Voters will decide whether or not to approve recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now