OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, Mike Turpen and Todd Lamb join moderator Kevin Ogle in a socially distant discussion on the Governor’s feud with House leadership and a possible Presidential pardon for Joe Exotic.

