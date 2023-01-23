OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A federal judge made a high-profile ruling regarding two bodies of water in the state.

The Flashpoint team discusses the ruling and what it means for Oklahomans.

Oklahoma Northern District Federal Judge Gregory Frizzell ruled in favor of the State of Oklahoma in a long-running federal lawsuit against over a dozen poultry companies for environmental damage to Oklahoma waters, particularly the Illinois River watershed and Lake Tenkiller.

In 2005, then-Attorney General Drew Edmondson filed the suit against 13 poultry companies and subsidiaries for improper litter disposal.