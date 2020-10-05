OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After speaking with the incumbent, the Flashpoint team talked about the upcoming House District 5 race with Stephanie Bice.
Kendra Horn is the 5th Congressional District incumbent and faces Stephanie Bice in November.
Last week, Horn joined the discussion.
Now, it is Bice’s turn.
Plus, the team talks about the COVID-19 diagnosis for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
LATEST STORIES:
- For some, the deadline to register to vote has arrived
- Newsfeed Now: Questions over Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis; Tracking Delta in the Gulf
- Journey to Tokyo: Anna Hall
- 2020 Masters Tournament tees off in November with no patrons or guests
- Flashpoint team talks House District 5 race with Stephanie Bice