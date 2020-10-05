Flashpoint team talks House District 5 race with Stephanie Bice

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After speaking with the incumbent, the Flashpoint team talked about the upcoming House District 5 race with Stephanie Bice.

Kendra Horn is the 5th Congressional District incumbent and faces Stephanie Bice in November.

Last week, Horn joined the discussion.

Now, it is Bice’s turn.

Plus, the team talks about the COVID-19 diagnosis for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

