Flashpoint team talks mask mandates

Flashpoint

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week Mike Turpen, Todd Lamb and moderator Kevin Ogle discuss mask wearing mandates around the state.

Recent Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter