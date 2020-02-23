Flashpoint team talks OK Co. jail trust, Nevada democratic debate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, Oklahoma County Commissioner, Kevin Calvey sat down with Todd Lamb, Mike Turpen, and moderator Kevin Ogle to discuss the Oklahoma County jail.

In December 2019, Sheriff PD Taylor said he is willing to give a 106-day extension for law enforcement operations to relocate from the jail with a concluding date of April 15, 2020.

This announcement came after the Sheriff set an initial transition date of Jan. 1, 2020 to turn over operations of the jail to the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, known as the Jail Trust.

Now, officials are working to make the transition for both the jail and the sheriff’s office.

The team also discussed the democratic debate in Nevada.

Bernie Sanders solidified his status as the leading candidate for the Democratic nomination with a commanding win in Nevada.

