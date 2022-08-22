OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- The Flashpoint team sets their sights on national politics.
The crew talks about the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, and Liz Cheney losing her seat in Congress.
Also, the team talks about the primary runoff election in Oklahoma.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- The Flashpoint team sets their sights on national politics.
The crew talks about the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, and Liz Cheney losing her seat in Congress.
Also, the team talks about the primary runoff election in Oklahoma.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now