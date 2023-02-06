OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A big vote is coming up next month.
On March 7, voters across the state will head to the polls to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.
The Flashpoint team talks the politics of pot.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A big vote is coming up next month.
On March 7, voters across the state will head to the polls to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.
The Flashpoint team talks the politics of pot.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now