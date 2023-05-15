OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In national news, Rep. George Santos has been indicted.

U.S. Rep. George Santos, infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve.

Afterward, he said he wouldn’t drop his reelection bid and defied calls to resign.

And locally, a former Supreme Court justice has been called in to mediate the battle between Republican leaders.