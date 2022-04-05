OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Flashpoint team talks about a controversial bill that was signed into law in Oklahoma.

The ‘Save Women’s Sports’ bill bars anyone born a male from competing on a women’s sports team.

“The reality is men are biologically different than women,” said Gov. Stitt on Wednesday. “We are not being intellectually honest with ourselves if we think it’s ok for biological males to compete in women’s sports. That’s all we are saying, that’s all this bill says.”

The team also discusses Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.