OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Flashpoint team is talking about the politics of barbecue following a recent scandal involving a state agency and a local restaurant.

In a Friday afternoon news conference, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Jerry Winchester, the director of the State Department of Tourism, resigned. Along with that, he announced that the state is suing Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen Restaurants.

Also, the team talks about a recent decision by the Legislature to provide a big tax break to a company. However, that could mean that tax breaks for Oklahoma citizens are now off the table.