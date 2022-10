OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In less than a month, Oklahomans will be heading to the polls to decide several key races.

One of those races is for State Superintendent of Public Instruction between Republican Ryan Walters and Democrat Jena Nelson.

Nelson is a 6th and 7th grade English teacher at Classen SAS Middle School, and has been an educator for 16 years. She also was Oklahoma Teacher of the Year in 2020.

This week, Nelson joined the Flashpoint team to talk about her campaign.