OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Flash Point team examined the race for unexpired U.S. Senate race. This is the seat being vacated by Jim Inhofe who is retiring at the end of the year.

Republican Markwayne Mullin and Democrat Kendra Horn face off on the November ballot.

Democrat candidate Kendra Horn joined the panel for a look at the issues key to the race.

The team also discusses the secret plans to build a new Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion and the fallout over a KFOR special investigation.

