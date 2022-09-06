OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Flash Point team welcomed the new Oklahoma Republican Chairman, A.J. Ferate, to the table for the latest edition of the show.

After much controversy during the last chairman’s leadership, Ferate. The new chairman is taking a much different approach than the previous chairman who was often at the center of controversy. The former chairman often supported John Bennet supported election fraud theories.

Ferate also responded to questions concerning the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th by saying anybody who invades a government building needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Watch the entire episode above.